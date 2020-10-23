Global AI Summit concluded in Riyadh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2020) The Global AI Summit, which was held under the patronage of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, was concluded today.

It was held under the title "AI for the Good of Humanity" and was organised by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, SDAIA, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

During the summit, the speech of the Saudi Crown Prince was delivered on his behalf by Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, SDAIA's President. The speech emphasised that the year 2020 is extraordinary year to test the potential of artificial intelligence, AI, as we witness the formation of a new global normal that is redefining our ways of life, working and learning.

The events of the two-day summit were watched by more than 4.5 million viewers via live broadcast, through the various live broadcast channels available on social media.

The summit included 30 sessions, in which nearly 60 speakers participated, including ministers, leaders of global entities, academics, investors, and entrepreneurs from 20 countries.

The summit aimed to create a global destination for AI activities in Riyadh, where the summit will be held annually to discuss the reality, future and issues of AI and shed light on the latest research and technologies in this field.

The summit discussed the role of AI in life and the future, and means of transition to the new era characterised by rapid change.