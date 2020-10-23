UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global AI Summit Concluded In Riyadh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:30 PM

Global AI Summit concluded in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2020) The Global AI Summit, which was held under the patronage of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, was concluded today.

It was held under the title "AI for the Good of Humanity" and was organised by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, SDAIA, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

During the summit, the speech of the Saudi Crown Prince was delivered on his behalf by Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, SDAIA's President. The speech emphasised that the year 2020 is extraordinary year to test the potential of artificial intelligence, AI, as we witness the formation of a new global normal that is redefining our ways of life, working and learning.

The events of the two-day summit were watched by more than 4.5 million viewers via live broadcast, through the various live broadcast channels available on social media.

The summit included 30 sessions, in which nearly 60 speakers participated, including ministers, leaders of global entities, academics, investors, and entrepreneurs from 20 countries.

The summit aimed to create a global destination for AI activities in Riyadh, where the summit will be held annually to discuss the reality, future and issues of AI and shed light on the latest research and technologies in this field.

The summit discussed the role of AI in life and the future, and means of transition to the new era characterised by rapid change.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Social Media Riyadh Saudi Mohammed Bin Salman 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Death toll in Ghana church collapse rises to 21

7 minutes ago

India's capital chokes on 'severe' smog as farm fi ..

8 minutes ago

France to Spend $2.3Bln to Cover Expenses for COVI ..

8 minutes ago

Italian arrested in France over 160 rapes, assault ..

8 minutes ago

Pb minister visits Sahulat bazaar in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

UK retail sales extend recovery from virus slump

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.