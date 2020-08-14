Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US-brokered diplomatic achievement between UAE, Israel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praised the historic diplomatic achievement brokered by the United States, US, between the UAE and Israel, which it said will enhance peace in the middle East and the world at large.

"The agreement between the UAE, Israel and the US is a testament to the bold diplomatic and sound vision of the UAE leadership in making this diplomatic breakthrough through which Israel will stop the annexation of Palestinian lands under the Trump Peace Plan," said President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Ahmad bin Mohammad Aljarwan, in a statement on Friday.

"In the name of the Council and all its members and partners, we congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for this historic diplomatic milestone which will chart a more secure and peaceful future for the people of the world and realise development, prosperity and a decent life for the whole humanity," he added.

Alberto Enrique Allende, Speaker of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, a part of the Council, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, saying the agreement will further promote peace and tolerance in the region and the world.