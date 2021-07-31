UrduPoint.com

Global Experts To Convene Virtually At 'Digital Next Leadership Series’ To Discuss The Revolution Of Digital Government Engagement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Global experts to convene virtually at &#039;Digital Next Leadership Series’ to discuss the revolution of digital government engagement

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2021) The second session of the virtual ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in Abu Dhabi. Global delegates, experts, leaders and VIPs will gather online to engage and discuss on the theme ‘The Revolution of Digital Government Engagement.’ The ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ sessions are pre-event webinars in preparation for the Digital Next Summit Second Edition on February 22- 23, 2022 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It will be hosted by the Department of Government Support (DGS) represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) and organized by Messe Frankfurt middle East with a goal to discuss and explore the future of digital transformation in government services.

Aisha Ibrahim Al Marzooqi, Executive Director of Government Services Sector, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), said: "With the continuous and fast evolution of technology today, we now have more tools to reach out and engage our customers. So, for the second time we are bringing together experts and leaders to discuss and share best practices and success stories on how to use these digital tools in delivering government services. We will continue to host events like this to share knowledge, generate solutions and raise awareness on the latest trends and issues in the region.

"

Renowned speakers and experts will discuss and share insights on topics that include the strategies of the Abu Dhabi government in improving customer service, global successful digital government services programs and what we can learn from them, the roles of the private sector in the delivery of evolution of government services, and how the government combine traditional physical service channels with digital ones and the strategies available to shift to digital platforms. They will also assess what changes in terms of the Government Services will take place over the next 10 years.

Running from June to December 2021, the ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ will provide exclusive and engaging content on the key pillars of government digital transformation initiatives. The topics are selected based on the Digital Next Summit’s content pillars of Gx Next, Data Next, Technology Next, and Cyber Next. The series also provides an opportunity for delegates to networking via online chats and video calls and also explore the innovative products and solutions showcased by our online exhibitors.

