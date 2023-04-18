Global heavyweights commit to national pavilions for INDEX 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 17th April, 2023 (WAM) – A number of international pavilions from Europe, the Subcontinent, the Far East and the middle East, have committed to this year’s INDEX - the gateway trade show to the regional interiors and fit-out market - which will run at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 23rd to 25th May.

Italy, Turkiye, India, Portugal, Korea, and France are just some of the countries which will fly their national flags at the pavilions.

With the Italians promising to focus their country’s participation on luxury furniture, Italy’s most prominent furniture manufacturers and interior fit-out suppliers will be on hand to promote their workmanship which has seen them deliver bespoke interiors for palaces, villas, and luxury hotels, including gold leaf-infused marble, hand-crafted wooden floors, richly decorated doors, and panelled walls.

“Mordor Intelligence has forecast the luxury furniture market in the GCC will grow by 5.5% annually until 2026, and producers are looking to the region to help spur a post-Covid bounce back following a sector hiatus due to supply chain disruption,” explained Elaine O’Connell, Vice President Design & Hospitality of dmg events, which organises INDEX.

“With Italy accounting for 40% of the world’s luxury furnishings market, it’s no surprise that it has identified the region for a major sales push.

The regional market is also benefitting from a massive rise in real estate development, private property ownership, and a local desire for high-end furnishings.”

Exhibitor, Chattels & More is a contemporary furniture brand featuring modern home furnishings, home décor, and interior design solutions and will bring fresh innovations to INDEX this year.

INDEX is the biggest known interior design exhibition in the region, and we think it is a good platform to showcase the specially curated offerings of a well-loved brand.”

Index Dubai 2023 will also debut a new product section – Stones and Surfaces – which has attracted some of the industry’s biggest Names including Standard Carpet, Berger Paints, Floorworld, Abu Dhabi National Carpet Factory and the Elite Stone Group.

“With the upsurge in real estate development throughout the Middle East underpinned by higher oil prices and resolute economic growth, this new INDEX segment is expected to perform well,” explained O’Connell.

“Analysts put the total value of real estate projects planned or underway in the GCC alone at US$1.36 trillion, which holds out enormous potential for exhibitors across the entire interiors sector, and INDEX will be the gateway to these opportunities.”