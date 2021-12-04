UrduPoint.com

Global Volunteering Leadership Summit Starts In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 12:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) The Global Volunteering Leadership Summit has begun in Abu Dhabi, under the theme, "The Role of Volunteering Leadership: Responding to COVID-19 and Building a Sustainable Recovery".

Organised by the Emirates Foundation, in association with the International Association for Volunteer Effort (IAVE), the summit is a global gathering of volunteer leaders and national volunteering leadership organisations from some 50 countries who will meet to discuss the future for volunteering including a focus on their leadership role.

The summit features a range of international guest speakers who will be sharing their insights on various topics on matters including disruptive innovation: responding to the covid-19 pandemic; creating an enabling environment for volunteering; volunteering and COVID-19: lessons for disaster preparedness and much more, including panels, discussions and breakout sessions.

The Global Volunteering Leadership Summit will be a precursor to the 26th IAVE World Volunteer Conference, the largest global gathering of volunteer experts and practitioners, which will be hosted in Abu Dhabi towards the end of 2022.

