Government of Dubai Media Office discusses strategy for covering EXPO 2020 with heads of local media outlets

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) and President of the Dubai Press Club (DPC), today held a meeting with heads of leading UAE media outlets to discuss an integrated strategy to cover Expo 2020. The extensive meeting, held at the GDMO, sought to map out a comprehensive unified framework for media coverage of the six-month mega event.

The key focus of the meeting was to ensure a coordinated approach among leading media organisations in the UAE so that their coverage raises the profile of the event in the region and across the world and tells the story of how the landmark show will contribute to shaping the future of global innovation, entrepreneurship, technology, mobility, connectivity and sustainability. The coordinated strategy will seek to generate a compelling narrative on the event befitting the global stature and scale of Expo 2020.

Al Marri highlighted the importance of streamlining the efforts of media and dividing roles between various outlets to ensure comprehensive coverage of the mega event, which is being held for the first time in the middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia. Billed as the ‘greatest show in the world’, Expo 2020, which starts on 1 October, will welcome delegations representing 192 nations. The President of Dubai Press Club said that the DPC team will be present at the media centre of Expo 2020 to provide assistance to local and international media covering the event.

She stressed that the UAE leadership considers national media outlets as partners in the country’s development journey. "The message of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is that the UAE is capable of organising the most exceptional Expo in the history of the event. Local media are key players in making that vision a reality. Through a unified strategy, the media can play an instrumental part in ushering in a new era of success and innovation for the UAE," Al Marri said. She praised the efforts made by local media outlets ahead of the event to raise the global profile of the mega show.

Meanwhile, Director of DPC Maitha Buhumaid, said Expo 2020 will be a landmark event that opens new avenues of development not only in the UAE but also the entire Arab world. She said the DPC team will be at the event to provide support and assistance to the media to help them cover the event. Attendees at the meeting expressed their keenness to cover the event on both traditional and digital media platforms. The meeting also reviewed major events that will take place during Expo 2020 and the stories that are expected to emerge from them.