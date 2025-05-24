Hajar: A Young Girl’s Triumph Of Willpower
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 02:15 PM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Just two years ago, 14-year-old Hajar, a vibrant Emirati girl, faced a battle that's hard to reconcile with her lively presence today. A serious illness had taken root in the most delicate place: her head. Yet, even with a fragile body, her spirit refused to be extinguished.
Her initial surgery in the UAE offered a glimmer of hope, removing part of the tumour. But the fight was far from over. Time was critical, leading her family to the Republic of Korea for a vital operation to extract the remaining growth, followed by a gruelling period of chemotherapy and radiation.
"In that moment, I felt the ground pulled out from under me," her father remembers, "but our faith in Allah Almighty was stronger than any fear, and today we see her smiling again.
" Her mother echoes this sentiment: “Every ache she felt, I felt tenfold. My only wish was to see her walk and laugh again. And now, she is stronger.”
Two years later, Hajar stands whole. With treatment complete and in recovery, she's slowly re-embracing her childhood. Her journey isn't just about overcoming illness; it's a powerful testament to patience, the unwavering support of family, and the enduring strength of hope against the fiercest odds.
Recent Stories
Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 t ..
Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilization: Asim
Pakistan to cancel passports, bar deportees from int’l travel for five years
UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on Independence Day
Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment
Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese investors
Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light
Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station
Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%
South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower48 seconds ago
-
Real estate transactions in five UAE emirates reach AED239 billion in Q146 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment2 hours ago
-
Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese investors3 hours ago
-
Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light4 hours ago
-
Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station4 hours ago
-
Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%4 hours ago
-
South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive5 hours ago
-
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history12 hours ago
-
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief12 hours ago
-
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart new future for regio ..13 hours ago