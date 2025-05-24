Open Menu

Hajar: A Young Girl’s Triumph Of Willpower

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 02:15 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Just two years ago, 14-year-old Hajar, a vibrant Emirati girl, faced a battle that's hard to reconcile with her lively presence today. A serious illness had taken root in the most delicate place: her head. Yet, even with a fragile body, her spirit refused to be extinguished.

Her initial surgery in the UAE offered a glimmer of hope, removing part of the tumour. But the fight was far from over. Time was critical, leading her family to the Republic of Korea for a vital operation to extract the remaining growth, followed by a gruelling period of chemotherapy and radiation.

"In that moment, I felt the ground pulled out from under me," her father remembers, "but our faith in Allah Almighty was stronger than any fear, and today we see her smiling again.

" Her mother echoes this sentiment: “Every ache she felt, I felt tenfold. My only wish was to see her walk and laugh again. And now, she is stronger.”

Two years later, Hajar stands whole. With treatment complete and in recovery, she's slowly re-embracing her childhood. Her journey isn't just about overcoming illness; it's a powerful testament to patience, the unwavering support of family, and the enduring strength of hope against the fiercest odds.

