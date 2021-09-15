UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Appoints Abdulla Al Awar As CEO Of Knowledge Fund Establishment

Wed 15th September 2021

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Abdulla Al Awar as CEO of Knowledge Fund Establishment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued the Council’s Resolution No. (38) of 2021 transferring Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar from Dubai Economy (Department of Economic Development) and appointing him as CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment.

The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

