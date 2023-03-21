UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Launches “04” Unified Interactive Platform To Link Dubai Government & Its Customers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified interactive platform to link Dubai Government &amp; its customers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, launched “04,” a platform connecting Dubai Government and its customers with a view to encouraging them to contribute to enhancing Dubai’s government services. The platform enables customers to submit suggestions, comments and complaints in three steps via an omnichannel experience.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “We have learned invaluable lessons from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that being proactive is the key to the government of the future. To become a proactive government, we must actively listen to the people and make informed decisions based on their input.”

His Highness said that the aim of the “04 Platform” is to bridge the gap between government and its customers. HH said: “Dubai’s model for future governments relies on a strong connection between the leadership and customers, whom it views as strategic partners in designing, implementing, and evaluating the services.” The platform will allow officials and stakeholders to directly receive and respond to customers’ opinions, suggestions, and ideas, as well as any challenges they may face.

His Highness added: “We have great confidence in the government work team, and I urge everyone to consistently engage with customers to meet their aspirations and exceed their expectations.

Our ultimate goal is to promote the happiness of society and reinforce Dubai’s position as a world leader in government. We must have the courage to implement necessary changes in our relentless pursuit of excellence, paving the way for a better tomorrow.”

“04 Platform”
The launch of “04 Platform” aligns with Dubai’s ‘360 Services’ policy, which places customers at the heart of the process of developing government services and provides them with a unified platform to voice their opinions, offer suggestions and raise any challenges or complaints.

Developed by the Dubai Model Centre of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council and the Dubai Digital Authority, with the participation of more than 40 government entities and others, the “04 Platform” represents an innovative customer interface for all citizens, residents, and even visitors.

The platform aims to elevate customer satisfaction and happiness to new heights by providing a seamless experience for users. Customers can submit their feedback in just three simple steps: visiting the website (04.gov.ae), selecting the feedback category, and receiving a reference number for tracking and follow-up on their enquiries. The system also supports submission via WhatsApp for business, where users can add 600500055 as a contact and message directly to provide their feedback.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business UAE Dubai Rashid May All From Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to expand strategic par ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to expand strategic partnership

9 minutes ago
 Security forces kill three terrorists in DI Khan

Security forces kill three terrorists in DI Khan

13 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successf ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successful lunar orbit insertion by Ra ..

18 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts most parts of Pa ..

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts most parts of Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Hazza honoured with Arab Woman Award i ..

Fatima bint Hazza honoured with Arab Woman Award in London

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.