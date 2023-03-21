Hamdan Bin Mohammed Launches “04” Unified Interactive Platform To Link Dubai Government & Its Customers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, launched “04,” a platform connecting Dubai Government and its customers with a view to encouraging them to contribute to enhancing Dubai’s government services. The platform enables customers to submit suggestions, comments and complaints in three steps via an omnichannel experience.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “We have learned invaluable lessons from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that being proactive is the key to the government of the future. To become a proactive government, we must actively listen to the people and make informed decisions based on their input.”

His Highness said that the aim of the “04 Platform” is to bridge the gap between government and its customers. HH said: “Dubai’s model for future governments relies on a strong connection between the leadership and customers, whom it views as strategic partners in designing, implementing, and evaluating the services.” The platform will allow officials and stakeholders to directly receive and respond to customers’ opinions, suggestions, and ideas, as well as any challenges they may face.

His Highness added: “We have great confidence in the government work team, and I urge everyone to consistently engage with customers to meet their aspirations and exceed their expectations.

Our ultimate goal is to promote the happiness of society and reinforce Dubai’s position as a world leader in government. We must have the courage to implement necessary changes in our relentless pursuit of excellence, paving the way for a better tomorrow.”

“04 Platform”

The launch of “04 Platform” aligns with Dubai’s ‘360 Services’ policy, which places customers at the heart of the process of developing government services and provides them with a unified platform to voice their opinions, offer suggestions and raise any challenges or complaints.

Developed by the Dubai Model Centre of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council and the Dubai Digital Authority, with the participation of more than 40 government entities and others, the “04 Platform” represents an innovative customer interface for all citizens, residents, and even visitors.

The platform aims to elevate customer satisfaction and happiness to new heights by providing a seamless experience for users. Customers can submit their feedback in just three simple steps: visiting the website (04.gov.ae), selecting the feedback category, and receiving a reference number for tracking and follow-up on their enquiries. The system also supports submission via WhatsApp for business, where users can add 600500055 as a contact and message directly to provide their feedback.

