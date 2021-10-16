Hamdan bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of Rwanda and Côte d’Ivoire at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, toured the pavilions of Rwanda and Côte d’Ivoire at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of a series of visits to country pavilions at the mega global event.

H.H. was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai. "Expo 2020 Dubai provides a global platform for countries to not only showcase their futuristic innovations and solutions aimed at shaping a brighter future but also build bridges of cooperation with each other," the Crown Prince said.

H.H. praised the participation of the African nations in Expo 2020 Dubai, which he said, reflects the rapid progress they have made in various sectors and spheres of life. Expo provides African nations an opportunity to highlight to an international audience their efforts to harness technology and innovation to maximise benefits from their natural resources.

The Rwandan Pavilion, located in the Opportunity District, and held under the theme ‘Remarkable Rwanda’, takes visitors on a journey through time to discover stories of culture and heritage, and gain insights into the remarkable pace at which the nation has grown.

Visitors can see pre-colonial Rwanda in a journey through a space inspired by the ‘King's Palace’, go on a virtual Gorilla trekking experience in which they can learn about the country’s conservation efforts and taste homegrown coffee at Café Rwanda.

The Côte d’Ivoire Pavilion, located in the Mobility District, invites visitors to experience the theme ‘The Path to a New Africa’ and learn about the country’s efforts to drive an economic and cultural renaissance.

The Pavilion narrates the story of a boy named Silue, whose life changes due to government projects. Visitors can see, touch and learn the story behind the country’s traditional and modern costumes, fabrics and patterns, and immerse themselves in a world of chocolate that gives insights about the country’s aspirations to put Ivorian cocoa on the world map.