Hamdan bin Rashid honours DEWA’s students of UC Berkeley - Masters

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, and President of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, met remotely with DEWA’s first batch students (2019-2020) of Masters in "Future Energy Systems & Technology" implemented in cooperation with the University of California (UC), Berkeley.

Al Tayer announced during the meeting that Sheikh Hamdan, who attended and was the patron of the first graduation ceremony, has ordered a grant for all successful students of the first batch.

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Hamdan for his grant.

"I congratulate you all for graduating from the 1st batch of Masters in Future Energy Systems & Technology unique programme that we are jointly implementing with the UC, Berkeley. In line with the directives of our wise leadership, we at DEWA place great emphasis on training and preparing the best young Emirati minds on cutting edge globally leading technical curricula," Al Tayer said in his speech.

"Lots of thought went into designing the programme. I value the efforts you made to achieve success in this multidisciplinary programme designed to shape the future and contribute to achieving our ambitions. Because you are the future, I urge you to work hard and give it your best. I am happy to know that all of you have presented your programme projects to respective EVPs and UC Berkeley, and shall work on the same for 6 months," he added.

"Make a difference at your work, inspire others, be a role model. Your graduation is a bright spark in a difficult year for the world as a whole. As you emerge victorious from challenges, many years down the line you will proudly remember these days when you studied hard to achieve success," Al Tayer said in conclusion.

In 2019, DEWA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of California, Berkeley, which ranks first in Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering, to benefit from the experience of this prestigious institution in developing technical talent. The first batch of the programme included 35 students from various technical sectors in DEWA.