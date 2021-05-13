Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

LIWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today performed Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Qasr Liwa Mosque in Al Dhafra Region.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ambassador of the UAE to Bahrain, Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ahmed Mattar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Representation Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Issa Hamad Bushehab, Advisor to the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and several officials and worshippers.

In his Eid sermon, the imam said that Eid is a joyful day for people to connect, noting that the entire world is facing a health crisis that requires everyone to adhere to the precautionary measures adopted by relevant national authorities.

He then prayed to Allah Almighty to grant happiness to the country’s leaders and households, bless the UAE, and grant its martyrs mercy and their families serenity and endurance, as well as to enable the UAE’s leadership to serve islam, the country and its people, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He also prayed for the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers.

The Armed Forces Support Unit Team fired three artillery rounds around Liwa Palace to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.