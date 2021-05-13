UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Zayed Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayers

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

LIWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today performed Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Qasr Liwa Mosque in Al Dhafra Region.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ambassador of the UAE to Bahrain, Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ahmed Mattar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Representation Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Issa Hamad Bushehab, Advisor to the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and several officials and worshippers.

In his Eid sermon, the imam said that Eid is a joyful day for people to connect, noting that the entire world is facing a health crisis that requires everyone to adhere to the precautionary measures adopted by relevant national authorities.

He then prayed to Allah Almighty to grant happiness to the country’s leaders and households, bless the UAE, and grant its martyrs mercy and their families serenity and endurance, as well as to enable the UAE’s leadership to serve islam, the country and its people, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He also prayed for the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers.

The Armed Forces Support Unit Team fired three artillery rounds around Liwa Palace to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Related Topics

World Martyrs Shaheed UAE Rashid Bahrain Mosque

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.