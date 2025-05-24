Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has recently conducted a visit to the Bibliothèque nationale de France (National Library of France) in Paris; one of Europe’s most prestigious research resources.

Meeting with senior officials from the renowned French institution, the visit aimed to explore opportunities for collaboration across various cultural and professional sectors.

The visit also reflects the emirate’s commitment to strengthening its knowledge partnerships with leading global literary and academic institutions.

During the visit, both parties agreed to establish new and sustainable avenues for cultural collaboration by developing joint programmes in manuscripts, cultural artefacts, and children’s literature. This included potential plans to host “Sharjah Literary Days” in Paris, a recurring event designed to foster cultural exchange and literary dialogue between Sharjah and the French capital.

As a gesture of Sharjah’s appreciation for global cultural institutions, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi presented copies of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language to both the historic and modern branches of the French National Library in Paris. This act recognised the institution’s important role in preserving written heritage and celebrated the collaborative efforts to promote the Arabic language globally.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, accompanied by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, and a delegation from the Authority, was received by Gilles Pécout, President of the National Library of France, along with Madame Marie de Laubier, Director of Collections, and Jean-François Roseau, Director of International Relations.

The delegation toured the Richelieu site, where they were briefed on its principal research facilities, rare collections, and the methods used for the preservation and digitisation of documents and manuscripts, in addition to the advanced services provided to researchers from around the world.

Commenting on the visit, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi emphasised that the collaboration represents a significant milestone in Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to forge lasting cultural partnerships with leading global knowledge institutions.

She said, “In Sharjah, we believe that libraries are not simply repositories of books, but vibrant spaces for cultural engagement, serving as a bridge that connects humanity's memory with the future. We are dedicated to advancing innovative projects that extend the global presence of Arab culture and strengthen Sharjah’s position as a conduit between East and West.”

She continued, “The Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language embodies a message of cultural dialogue conveyed through our language. Presenting it to the National Library of France is an open invitation to civilisational exchange.

We hold this revered institution in high regard for its integral role in safeguarding written heritage, and we are confident that our collaboration will open new avenues in areas that resonate with the core of human cultural identity.”

During the visit, the two sides identified several key areas of potential collaboration, including the organisation of joint exhibitions, both online and on-ground.

A central element of this initiative will be the reciprocal loan of rare manuscripts and historical documents, which will be exhibited in both Sharjah and Paris. These exhibitions aim to offer audiences a unique opportunity to engage with a rich and diverse human heritage while deepening the cultural dialogue between Arab and French societies through the shared legacy of books and archival materials.

They also agreed to collaborate in children’s literature and promote reading in the mother tongue among younger generations. This includes developing specialised programmes to increase the visibility of Emirati and Arab content for children and young adults in France, while also expanding the presence of French children’s literature in Sharjah and the UAE. The programme will include workshops, field activities, and reciprocal visits.

The agreements further encompassed the launch of high-level professional cooperation initiatives between Sharjah Public Libraries and the National Library of France, focusing on exchanging expertise and collaborative efforts to enhance library infrastructure and promote sustainable knowledge integration between the two institutions.

As one of the oldest cultural institutions in Europe and the world, with origins that date back to the 14th century, the library was officially established in its modern form in 1537 under King Francis I. At the time, he issued a decree mandating that publishers deposit a copy of every publication with the library, positioning it as one of the earliest institutions to adopt the legal deposit system in history.

Today, the library holds more than 40 million items, encompassing books, manuscripts, maps, newspapers, images, and recordings, and spans all branches of knowledge in numerous languages.

It is also recognised globally as a premier resource for researchers and scholars, particularly renowned for its rare holdings, including manuscripts, antiquarian books, and historical documents that chart the evolution of human thought. The library also offers cutting-edge digital research services and annually draws thousands of visitors and academics with its architectural fusion of heritage and innovation.

SBA’s visit underscores its dedication to forming strategic cultural partnerships with leading global knowledge institutions, which is in line with its mission to foster the publishing sector and promote cultural dialogue on an international scale.