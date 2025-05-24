FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Maryam bin Theneya, Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and President of Women’s Parliamentary Forum (WPF) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), met with Dejan Djurovic, Head of the delegation of the Parliament of Montenegro, on the sidelines of the 3rd Marrakech Parliamentary Economic Forum for the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf regions held in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Discussions focused on enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and Montenegro’s Parliament, while reaffirming the strong political and economic relations between the two friendly nations.

Bin Theneya highlighted the importance of broadening communication channels through exchange visits, knowledge-sharing, and joint participation in regional and international parliamentary events on issues of mutual concern.

She also noted that the UAE will host the second session of the PAM Women’s Parliamentary Forum in Abu Dhabi this June. She expressed hope for Montenegro’s participation in the event, which aims to empower female parliamentarians and strengthen their roles in development and policymaking.

Djurovic praised the solid bilateral ties between Montenegro and the UAE, describing them as continuously evolving across all sectors, a reflection of the shared commitment of both countries' leadership and governments to enhancing cooperation.