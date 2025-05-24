Open Menu

UAE, Australia Hold 10th Session Of Joint Consular Committee

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) The United Arab Emirates and the Commonwealth of Australia held the 10th session of their Consular Committee in Canberra, reflecting the strength of bilateral relations and the shared commitment to advancing cooperation in consular affairs.

The session coincided with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Australia and followed recent high-level engagements, including the visit of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to Australia in November 2024 and the official visit of Australia’s Governor-General to the UAE.

The UAE delegation was led by Faisal Eissa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Australian side was headed by Ciara Spencer, First Assistant Secretary, Security Division at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

At the outset of the session, Lutfi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his sincere wishes for the success of the meeting.

Discussions focused on areas of mutual interest, including the exchange of expertise in consular services, and several joint consular matters between the two countries and plans to follow up and develop them.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening consular cooperation and delivering efficient, citizen-centric services, while continuing to build on the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, and the Ministry of Higher education and Scientific Research in the UAE, as well as representatives from the competent authorities in Australia, took part in the meeting.

