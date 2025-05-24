Open Menu

FNC Explores Stronger Ties With Central American Parliament

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Maryam bin Theneya, Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and President of Women’s Parliamentary Forum (WPF) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), met with Carlos René Hernández, President of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN), on the sidelines of the 3rd Marrakech Parliamentary Economic Forum for the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf regions held in the Kingdom of Morocco.

During the discussion, both parties explored ways to enhance inter-parliamentary cooperation and emphasised the importance of coordination and consultation in parliamentary forums concerning issues of shared interest.

