UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia stage

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s rising star Isaac Del Toro delivered another confident performance at the Giro d’Italia, securing third place on today’s stage and successfully defending the maglia rosa for a fourth consecutive day.

The 20-year-old extended his overall lead in the general classification with a composed and tactical ride through the final kilometres, which concluded in Vicenza.

Del Toro’s podium finish came after a tense day of racing that saw several attacks and tactics at play from rival teams.

Juan Ayuso also managed to clinch extra seconds in the GC battle at the intermediate time bonus, reinforcing UAE’s place at the head of the race.



With this result, Del Toro not only extends his advantage in the maglia rosa, but also continues to gain valuable experience is his young and blossoming career. His lead in the GC now stands at 38” ahead of his teammate Juan Ayuso, and crucially 1’18” ahead of third place Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain-Victorious) with several key mountain stages still to come.

Stage 13 results

1. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) 3:50:24

2. Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) s.t

3. Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +2”

General Classification post stage 13

1. Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 46:32:59

2. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +38”

3. Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain-Victorious) +1’18”