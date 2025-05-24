Salah Wins Premier League Player Of Season Award
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 06:15 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been named Premier League player of the season.
BBC reported that it is the second time the 32-year-old Egyptian has won the award, which is decided after votes from the public are combined with those from a panel of football experts, having also claimed it in the 2017-18 campaign.
This month Salah was named Football Writers' Association footballer of the year for the third time after receiving more than 90% of the votes.
Recent Stories
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro
Salah wins Premier League player of season award
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue
More Stories From Middle East
-
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro1 minute ago
-
Salah wins Premier League player of season award1 minute ago
-
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament16 minutes ago
-
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee46 minutes ago
-
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris1 hour ago
-
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, investment relations2 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia stage2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporated partnerships3 hours ago
-
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy participates in World Utilities Congress 20253 hours ago
-
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign4 hours ago
-
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship4 hours ago