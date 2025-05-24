Open Menu

Salah Wins Premier League Player Of Season Award

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 06:15 PM

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been named Premier League player of the season.

BBC reported that it is the second time the 32-year-old Egyptian has won the award, which is decided after votes from the public are combined with those from a panel of football experts, having also claimed it in the 2017-18 campaign.

This month Salah was named Football Writers' Association footballer of the year for the third time after receiving more than 90% of the votes.

Related Topics

Football Liverpool From Premier League

Recent Stories

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

1 minute ago
 Salah wins Premier League player of season award

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

1 minute ago
 FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

16 minutes ago
 UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular ..

UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee

46 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

1 hour ago
 Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

2 hours ago
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures thi ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..

3 hours ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

3 hours ago
 Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat ..

Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet

3 hours ago
 Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic ..

Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation

3 hours ago
 IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase ta ..

IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East