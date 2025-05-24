Salah wins Premier League player of season award

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been named Premier League player of the season.

BBC reported that it is the second time the 32-year-old Egyptian has won the award, which is decided after votes from the public are combined with those from a panel of football experts, having also claimed it in the 2017-18 campaign.

This month Salah was named Football Writers' Association footballer of the year for the third time after receiving more than 90% of the votes.