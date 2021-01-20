(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) Property development company Arada has announced the completion of the first homes at Aljada, a AED24 billion lifestyle megaproject in Sharjah.

Owners of the 210 units in the three Rehan Apartments buildings have been notified that the handover process for their homes has now begun, making them the first residents to move into the urban destination that will have an eventual population of more than 70,000.

Spread over a 24 million square foot area, Aljada is located in the heart of New Sharjah. The development contains numerous residential districts, as well as extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational and healthcare components, all set within a green urban master plan.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada, said, "This is a significant moment in the history of Arada and an important stage in our mission to provide a truly transformational project for Sharjah.

"

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, said, "We are dedicated to creating a higher standard of living for those who choose to invest or live in Arada’s projects, which is why the first residents to move into Aljada will find themselves part of a thriving and active district that is already a well-established part of the Sharjah community.

"By the end of 2021, we anticipate that this destination will be home to around 8,000 people, making Aljada one of the fastest-growing residential communities in the UAE."

Located within the heart of the Aljada master plan, the three Rehan Apartments blocks are within walking distance from popular family destination Madar and Naseej District, a new creative neighbourhood for Sharjah. Featuring studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments, construction on the three Rehan Apartments blocks began in April 2019.