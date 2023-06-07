UrduPoint.com

Hazza Bin Zayed Appoints Sultan Bin Hamdan Bin Zayed To Manage Operations Of Al Ain Football Club Company

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 03:15 PM

Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed to manage operations of Al Ain Football Club Company

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, First Vice President of Al Ain sports and Cultural Club, First Vice President of the Honorary Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Club, has issued a resolution appointing Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Club and Chairman of the Executive Committee, to manage the affairs of Al Ain Football Club Company and supervise its operations.

The resolution also grants Sheikh Sultan all the necessary powers to achieve the Club goals.

The decision, which takes effect from its date of issuance, includes the appointment of members of the club’s management committee. They are Dr. Matar Rashed Al Darmaki, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, Awad Mohammed Subaih Al Kaabi and Mohammed Obaid Hamad Al Dhaheri.

Sheikh Hazza commended the dedicated efforts of the Company’s board of directors, led by Dr. Al Darmaki, during his tenure over the past four years, which has witnessed significant and commendable achievements.

Related Topics

Football Resolution Sports Company Abu Dhabi All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental prote ..

39 minutes ago
 US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

3 hours ago

‘Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming to ..

3 hours ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

4 hours ago
 National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Truc ..

National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Trucks and Shipments around the cl ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.