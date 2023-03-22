UrduPoint.com

Hazza Bin Zayed Congratulates UAE Rulers On Holy Month Of Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Hazza also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, on the occasion.

