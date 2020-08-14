Health Ministry conducts further 82,344 COVID-19 tests, uncovers 330 new cases in 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, on Friday said it carried out 82,344 additional COVID-19 tests in the country over the last 24 hours, using the latest testing methods.

The Ministry said in a statement that the intense testing drive uncovered 330 new cases of various nationalities, who are all in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical treatment.

This brings the total number of official cases recorded in the UAE to 63,819.

MoHAP also announced the death of a patient as a result of COVID-19 complications. The total number of deaths in the country has reached 359, it added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

It also announced the recovery of an additional 101 individuals from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 57,473.