Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world’s youth to activate principles of Document on Human Fraternity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity held the second youth dialogue as part of the "Human Fraternity Education and Leadership for Peace" (HELP) programme, which is a series of virtual interactive meetings in which young people from different cultures and countries communicate to discuss and exchange views on issues related to human fraternity, such as peace, coexistence, citizenship and pluralism.

Young people from different continents around the world discussed issues related to the implementation of the principles of human fraternity in their societies, the role of religious leaders in spreading the values and principles of the Document on Human Fraternity, and how they can spread the values of coexistence, tolerance, peace and human fraternity in their societies. Joining the discussions were two members of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, namely 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee and Rabbi Bruce Lustig, Senior Rabbi at the Washington Hebrew Congregation.

At the opening segment of the meeting, Gbowee stressed the importance of the youth in spreading the values of coexistence, tolerance and peace, which were stipulated in the Document on Human Fraternity that was signed by His Eminence Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, noting that peace in its broadest sense does not only mean stopping wars and conflicts; but also contributing to the provision of appropriate conditions for education, social justice, housing and food for the poor, the needy, the homeless, and the displaced as among the actions that the youth can do to help the dissemination of the document’s principles.

In the same session, Rabbi Lustig explained the importance and role of the youth in promoting dialogue between East and West and spreading the values of coexistence and human fraternity, stressing that these meetings with young people would contribute to crystallizing a clear vision on which to build support for the values of tolerance and dialogue, which is what the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity is trying to achieve.

Commenting on this meeting, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, stressed the importance of such initiatives that involve young people and enhance their role in efforts to implement the principles of the Document on Human Fraternity, noting that the HELP programme, which has enlisted the participation of 100 young people from all over the world, is one of the committee’s most important initiatives in its effort to disseminate the principles of the document.

The HELP programme aims to create a global platform for human fraternity, peaceful coexistence and interfaith dialogue, to inspire and motivate future generations to work for human fraternity in their societies, and to launch a global youth movement that has the tools needed for change and for overcoming the challenges facing humanity.