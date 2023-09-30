Huge turnout marks Day 3 of Al Asayl Exhibition 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2023) Al Asayl Exhibition 2023, currently underway at Expo Al Dhaid in Sharjah, saw a huge turnout for the third consecutive day as enthusiasts of heritage sports flocked to the venue.

Supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and organised by Expo Centre Sharjah, the event continues to captivate attendees with its rich display of heritage sports, including hunting and equestrian activities, and distinctive falconry showcases.

Since day one, the event provided a crucial platform for rejuvenating authentic Emirati traditions and customs, supporting horse, camel, and falcon owners, and boosting exhibitor sales percentages. Additionally, the exhibition is still experiencing a surge in attendance, with visitors showing keen interest in acquiring products and tools essential for the care and maintenance of horses, camels, and hunting birds.

Participants highlighted the significance of this event, recognising it as not only a distinguished stage for promoting their latest products but also as a space for knowledge exchange, networking with partners and clients, and closing deals.

Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, said that Al Asayl Exhibition has swiftly secured a prominent position among exhibitions specialising in hunting, equestrian, and heritage sports, despite its recent inception.

“We have noticed a significant uptick in visitors from various nationalities and age brackets, drawn by the allure of falconry and heritage sports.

These sports not only represent a vital connection to the ancestral past but also captivate the present-day audience with a broad array of the latest products and supplies related to horse and camel care showcased by exhibitors. The exhibition also plays an educational role by providing valuable insights into proper nutrition, veterinary care, and overall maintenance of animals involved in heritage sports," Shattaf added.

Ali Al Sayed, owner of Al Hizam Foundation for Falcon Equipment and Supplies, lauded the substantial attendance and growing interest in purchasing various falcon care supplies and tools commonly utilised by falconers.

Concurrently, Group Manager of Class Falcons UAE, Salem Al Ramsi Al Tunaiji, stressed his commitment to showcasing the finest falcons at the event. Noteworthy breeds on display include Shaheen, Gyrfalcon, and Gyr Tuba. Attendees also have the opportunity to witness an impressive collection of saker falcons, available for acquisition at prices ranging between AED 30,000 and AED 50,000.

Before its conclusion on Sunday, Al Asayl Exhibition 2023 is set to host a series of educational workshops and activities about horse, camel, and falcon care, various diseases affecting these animals, as well as different treatment methods.