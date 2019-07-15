IACAD, DHA award contract to construct Zayed Dialysis Centre in Dubai

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, announced the award of a contract to construct the Zayed Dialysis Centre, valued at AED36.8 million.

They also announced the allocation of 30 percent of the centre’s capacity, or around 40 beds, to patients transferred by charitable associations who are a part of the project to construct the centre, which are the Dar Al Ber Society, the Beit Al Khair Society and the Dubai Charity Association. The centre will offer these patients free medical services.

The project is part of Dubai’s efforts to develop local humanitarian work, as well as the department’s commitment to achieving the goals of the ninth article of the "Fifty-Year Charter" issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

According to a cooperation agreement signed by the IACAD and the DHA, the former contribute AED30 million from total value of the centre's total construction cost.

Located in Al Twar 3 in Dubai, the centre is expected to be completed within 18 months of the signing of the contract.

Dr. Hamad bin Al Shaikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of the IACAD, highlighted the department’s commitment to promoting humanitarian and charity work in Dubai, through supporting various humanitarian projects and initiatives in many areas, especially medical and therapeutic projects.

"The new centre was named the Zayed Dialysis Centre in expression of loyalty to the legacy of the pioneer of humanitarian work in the UAE, the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," he said.

He explained that the centre will include a dialysis unit outside the hospital, which is a licensed medical facility that will provide services to patients requiring dialysis on a regular basis. The centre will also offer training on how to do dialysis at home, he added.