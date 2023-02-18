IDEX offers promising economic and defence opportunities: Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) The UAE is reaping military, economic, and technical gains from hosting major international events, particularly in the field of defence manufacturing, which achieved great quantitive and qualitative leaps forward, enabling the UAE’s defence products with their high standards to compete with the biggest defence companies in the world, said Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defence​in a statement to Al Jundi Journal, the monthly military and cultural magazine issued by the Ministry of Defense, ahead of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023.

"Today, the UAE stands ready to organise IDEX and NAVDEX 2023, the most prominent event on the global defence Calendar, both of which have gained added value from their efficient and professional organisation in the UAE, providing them with every opportunity for success and excellence,'' Dr. Mubarak Al Jabri.

Likewise, He added, the UAE benefited militarily, economically, and technically from hosting the two exhibitions, particularly in the field of defence manufacturing, which achieved great quantitive and qualitative leaps forward, enabling the UAE’s defence products with their high standards to compete with the biggest defence companies in the world.

‘’The success of the UAE’s defence industry is the result of a complete system rooted in the unlimited support of the country's leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.''

Al Jabri said that this success stems from a complete system consisting of the developed economic environment, keeping pace with advancements in the global technological and knowledge fields and the employment of global partnerships in transferring experience and knowledge in a way that ensures the preparation of a distinguished Emirati cadre possessing the best skills and employing them in service of the sustainable development of the various aspects of the local defence industry.

Moreover, he added, partnerships with distinguished local institutions such as the cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and drawing on its experiences, achievements, and cadres in the fields of manufacturing, planning, and strategies, led to a major industrial renaissance in the UAE and constituted an important driver of progress in the defence industries sector.

‘’Having attracted attention during the previous edition, the current event constitutes an appropriate platform for highlighting the great development in the defence industries sector, which is expected to generate sales to various countries which will find that the UAE’s defence products suit their needs.The rapid growth of the defence industry has achieved in about 15 years what other countries take decades to do, which reaffirms the belief that the UAE will gain more momentum in the coming years, thus ensuring it an advanced global position in the field of defence in the next decade.''

The joint efforts we have witnessed from various events and national institutions in organising the 16th edition of IDEX and the 7th edition of NAVDEX, and the great welcome we have felt from our partners from various countries around the world for the opportunity to participate in this event, indicate that the two defence exhibitions will have promising economic and defence benefits for the UAE and all participants. Dr. Al Jabri concluded.

