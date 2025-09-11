13 injured in traffic accident in Karachi

Thirteen people were injured on Thursday in traffic accident happened at Baldia Northern Bypass, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Thirteen people were injured on Thursday in traffic accident happened at Baldia Northern Bypass, Karachi.

According to a private news channel, rescue official said that accident happened when a trailer rammed into a passenger bus, injuring 13 people, including women and children.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.