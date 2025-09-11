Policeman Killed In Karachi Firing
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 11:32 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place near Shah Latif Town area of Karachi, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Thursday.
According to initial reports, head constable Abdul Karim was going to Memon Goth police station for performing duty when unknown assailants opened fire.
As a result of firing, the policeman died in the incident. Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and started search for the outlaws.
