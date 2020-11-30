UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India COVID-19 Cases Top 9.4 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

India COVID-19 cases top 9.4 million

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) India's novel coronavirus cases rose by 38,772, the country's health ministry said on Monday, making it the 23rd straight day that daily cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark.

Deaths rose by 443 in the last 24 hours, and now total 137,139.

The country now has 9.43 million cases, the second-highest in the world after the United States, but daily cases have been dipping since hitting a peak in September.

Related Topics

India World United States September Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-Afghanistan Political Consultations Committee ..

1 minute ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 November 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Saudi Deputy FM

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meeting of Higher Committee Ove ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.