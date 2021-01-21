India records 15,223 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) India reported 15,223 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,610,883 cases, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The country recorded 151 new deaths taking the death toll to 152,869.

The ministry also announced that the number of recoveries increased to 10,265,706, following the recovery of 19,965 people.