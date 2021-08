NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) India reported on Wednesday 38,353 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the government said in a statement.

The south Asian nation's tally of infections crossed 32 million, the second-highest worldwide after the United States.

Overall deaths in the country increased by 497 overnight, pushing the tally to 429,179.