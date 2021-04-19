UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Capital Lockdown Extended Till Next Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:15 PM

Indian capital lockdown extended till next Monday

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 19th April, 2021 (WAM) – India’s capital, New Delhi, will go into total lockdown for a week until Monday next week, the Chief Minister of Delhi state, Arvind Kejriwal, announced today.

The national capital has been in lockdown since the night of 16th April for the weekend. That shutdown is now being extended for a week: Everything will remain closed, except providers of essential services.

Residents are required not to leave their homes, except for dire emergencies.

Those leaving the city or entering will be allowed to travel to and from airports but will have to produce their tickets if stopped for checking.

The extension of the lockdown was announced after India reported in excess of 270,000 COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours. This is a record for the country since the onset of the pandemic last year. Delhi has the highest infection rate among all cities. The number of fatalities from the pandemic is so far 178,000.

Related Topics

India Delhi Chief Minister New Delhi April All From

Recent Stories

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

21 minutes ago

Minister, Saudi Envoy distribute Ramazan food pack ..

33 minutes ago

Russian Football Union Slams New Europe Super Leag ..

33 minutes ago

Three die in Balakot Jeep accident

35 minutes ago

DC visits fruit & vegetable market, monitors aucti ..

35 minutes ago

Germany Supports Czech Republic Initiative to Inve ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.