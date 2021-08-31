Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers to speak at Gastech 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) Gastech, the world’s largest exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry, has announced that Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy & Mineral Resources of Indonesia, will be attending this year’s event to speak during the Opening Ceremony Ministerial Panel on the energy transition.

Gastech is taking place in Dubai, from 21 to 23 September 2021, and is the world’s largest exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy value chain. Gastech is a key global platform with the power to convene world leaders annually in their global mission to provide a carbon neutral, affordable energy future for all by 2050.

Arifin Tasrif will be part of an impressive line-up of speakers at Gastech this year and will be speaking on the topic of "Achieving Net Zero: Driving the Global Energy Transition." The Official Ministerial Welcome Address will be delivered by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC.

The Ministerial Panel will consist of Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy, United Arab Emirates; Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy & Mineral Resources, Indonesia; and Mohammed Barkindo Sanusi, Secretary General at OPEC.

The session will be moderated by John Defterios, Former Emerging Markets Editor, CNN and Adjunct Professor, NYU Abu Dhabi.

In this esteemed panel, ministers from the world’s leading energy economies will share insights on the role of natural gas in the energy transition, future directions on how to create a hydrogen economy and what roadmaps are needed to meet the growing demand for energy and cleaner fuels. Finally, the panel will look ahead to COP26, what to expect from this year’s climate meeting and how it will impact energy market dynamics.

Other Energy Ministers speaking this year include Chief Timipre Sylva, Honourable Minister of State – Petroleum Resources, Federal Republic of Nigeria; João Galamba, State Secretary for Energy, Portugal; German Galushchenko, Minister of Energy, Ukraine; Hala Adel Zawati, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Jordan; and Udaya Gammanpila, Minister of Energy, Sri Lanka.

Gastech 2021 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It will be attended by senior decision-makers and energy industry thought leaders who will set the agenda for the global gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry for decades to come.