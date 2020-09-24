Integrated Transport Centre to implement Traffic Detour Executive Regulations next month

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, announced that it will start the implementation of the Traffic Detour Executive Regulations in Abu Dhabi Emirate on October 1, 2020.

The regulations aim to implement infrastructure projects according to the highest safety standards and practices that will result in the safety of the public.

The first phase of the implementation will be in Abu Dhabi City and will be followed by Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region at the beginning of 2021. The Regulations organise the construction work in the right of way and the traffic detours that it results in and address the required rules and procedures that must be followed during the execution of construction work along with the related fines and violations.

The Executive Regulations enforce penalties against violators and prohibit all construction work in the right of way without firstly obtaining a traffic permit. This is in order to ensure the safety of the public and not to damage public and private facilities or infrastructures.

According to the regulation, the construction work that might endanger the public includes but not limited to: undergoing deep excavation in the right of way without offering concrete barriers or not filling plastic barriers with water or sand, parking vehicles working on the project in the right of way in a way that affects the traffic safety, not offering safe pedestrian or cycling paths in the work site. The violation of the regulation includes not obtaining a permit to implement a temporary entrance/exit for a temporary site or failure to use the permitted entrances/exits, not removing the signs or equipment or waste from the right of way after the work is finished and if no safety official is available in the work site.

Only in case of emergency, construction work is permitted to be executed before issuing the permit as long as ITC was informed prior to the implementation.

Additionally, a permit request must be submitted within 24 hours after the implementation. According to the regulations, the concerned entity will bear full responsibility of repairing any damage caused to the roads, service lines, the operational equipment or constructions located in the right of way like road lighting, traffic signs etc.

ITC issued the implementation guidelines of the Traffic Detour Executive Regulations to address all related policies, procedures and required practices that should be followed to ensure the safety of the public during the implementation of construction work.

ITC issues traffic detour permits after obtaining the approvals and no objection letters from concerned entities according to the guidelines and regulations followed in this field in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Failure to follow these requirements is an illegal action and could affect the safety of the public.

ITC started on September 1, 2020, an awareness campaign targeted contractors and consultants to educate them about the regulation along with the related procedures and policies in order to ensure their compliance. As part of the campaign, field visits were conducted to the detour areas to ensure the implementation of construction work according to the approved practices.

Additionally, ITC sends emails about the regulations, date of implementation, violations and requirements to the contractors and consultants. Awareness workshops were conducted as well and were attended by concerned stakeholders. ITC also plans to use different media channels such as social media to educate the public about the regulations.

ITC stated that starting from October 1, 2020, trained inspectors will be deployed to monitor and supervise the implementation of the regulation. Violations will be reported and the time needed to take correction actions will be determined according to the regulations.