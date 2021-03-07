International Women’s Day a celebration of stature of women: Khawla Al Suwaidi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, said that International Women’s Day (IWD) is a celebration of the stature of women and their role in the family and local and global areas, in general, as well as an appreciation and recognition of their social, educational, health and political efforts.

Celebrated on 8th March, this year’s theme "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world", celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the occasion, she stressed, "In 2021, the world’s peoples are celebrating the IWD, which involves working women in all sectors, as well as equal opportunities, their right to work, the protection provided to women, and equal pay, to ensure gender equality, reduce poverty and support economic growth."

Sheikha Khawla affirmed that the UAE supports international humanitarian principles and is keen to meet its obligations by helping to promote tolerance, solidarity and women’s empowerment around the world.

"The interactive and beneficial performance of Emirati women and their participation, along with men, in all sectors, is due to the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), as well as the support of the country's leadership," she added.

''With the support of the wise leadership, women will remain the spirit of the home and society through their giving, dedication, loyalty and sacrifices. Woman today holds the position of is a minister, an ambassador, a space scientist, a doctor, an engineer, a director, a teacher, and an accountant in all fields."

In planning for the next 50 years, she said women will continue to enjoy care, respect, recognition, appreciation and support from the leadership.

"International Women’s Day in the era of digital enlightenment and cultural awareness helps open wider horizons for a culture of awareness of the humanitarian concepts behind this day. It is a day for all women in the world, whose ideas and expertise are exchanged in a growing and sustainable way," she said in conclusion.