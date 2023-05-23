Interns from different higher education institutions explore professional development opportunities at RAKEZ

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering the next generation of professionals, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) welcomed a group of 25 enthusiastic students from various colleges and universities in Ras Al Khaimah and other emirates.

These students will undertake an extensive internship programme across different departments in RAKEZ, which will provide them with valuable real-world experience and insights into numerous fields.

RAKEZ internships aim to offer a dynamic and conducive environment for young professionals to learn, explore, and develop, the programme allows the interns to gain hands-on experience and industry knowledge. Furthermore, they will have the opportunity to contribute to a range of ongoing projects, enhancing their creativity and innovation skills within a supportive and collaborative framework.

During the orientation workshop that was organised for the interns accompanied by their supervisors from various colleges and universities, RAKEZ officials and mentors shared a glimpse of how various departments function and what they could expect to learn and experience during their internship.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said, “We have always believed in the importance of nurturing new talent and providing them with the right opportunities to grow. This internship experience at RAKEZ is a stepping stone for these students to discover their potential and gain a comprehensive understanding of all the theoretical knowledge they gained during their educational journey, and applying it in a real workplace.

”

For her part, Director of Human Resources and Development Aysha Sulaiman added, “We are delighted to welcome these talented young minds to our organisation. Their fresh perspectives and innovative ideas are valuable to RAKEZ, where we will provide them with a nurturing environment to sharpen their knowledge and skills, making them future-ready."

Addressing the interns, Alya Al Shehhi, Work Placement Specialist at Higher Colleges of Technology of Ras Al Khaimah, stated, “This would be a life-changing experience for students, and they should make the best use of this period. The mentors will be of great support paving the way for interns to see how the real professional world look like."

RAKEZ offers regular internship opportunities in alignment with its broader goals of promoting educational enrichment and providing significant practical experiences that prepare the younger generation for the future workforce. This batch of interns will be placed under the mentorship of various departments and will be working on different projects in the fields of marketing, business development, client experience, IT, finance, engineering and sales for a duration of two months.