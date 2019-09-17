UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investigations Still Ongoing To Determine Source Of Sabotage Attack On Oil Facilities : Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

Investigations still ongoing to determine source of sabotage attack on oil facilities : Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) In an unprecedented act of aggression and sabotage, petroleum facilities in the kingdom that are vital for global energy supplies were subjected to an attack on Saturday, September 14, 2019, which resulted in the suspension of approximately 50 percent of Saudi Aramco's production, as noted by the Ministry of Energy's statement.

Initial investigations have indicated that the weapons used in the attack were Iranian weapons. Investigations are still ongoing to determine the source of the attack, according to the statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Kingdom condemns this egregious crime, which threatens international peace and security, and affirms that the Primary target of this attack is global energy supplies, as this attack is in line with the previous attacks against Saudi Aramco pumping stations using Iranian weapons.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its appreciation for the positions taken by the international community that have condemned and denounced this act.

The kingdom calls upon the international community to assume its responsibility in condemning those that stand behind this act, and to take a firm and clear position against this reckless behavior that threatens the global economy.

As the investigations are ongoing, the Kingdom will invite UN and International experts to view the situation on the ground and to participate in the investigations.

The Kingdom will take the appropriate measures based on the results of the investigation, to ensure its security and stability. The Kingdom affirms that it has the capability and resolve to defend its land and people, and to forcefully respond to these aggressions.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Saudi Saudi Arabia September 2019

Recent Stories

DG Rescue gives Rs 3.4 mln cheques to families of ..

1 hour ago

Scotland record third highest T20 stand in win ove ..

1 hour ago

Russia, Turkey Have Talks on Development of New We ..

1 hour ago

UN Unable to Determine Responsible Party for Attac ..

1 hour ago

Australian Football Pakistan super league opens

1 hour ago

Commissioner inaugurates newly installed dialysis ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.