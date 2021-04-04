UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Prime Minister Arrives In UAE

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister arrives in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Iraq, arrived on Sunday in the UAE on an official visit to the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, led an entourage to welcome the Iraqi Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation upon arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

The Iraqi Prime Minister was accorded a red-carpet reception where the UAE and Iraqi national anthems were played after which artillery fired 21 guns in salute to the guest.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iraq UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Sunday Airport

