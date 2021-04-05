UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Prime Minister Visits Wahat Al Karama

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 04:15 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) Dr. Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, visited on Sunday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, the Iraqi Prime Minister was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Al Kadhimi went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was concluded by a word written by the Iraqi premier in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Iraq UAE Abu Dhabi Sunday Court

Recent Stories

East Timor Plans Disaster Relief as Flood Leaves 2 ..

11 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon Warns of Stricter Measures Amid ..

11 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar disappointed on match officials of P ..

11 minutes ago

Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa and Zimbabwe ..

16 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues Emiri Decree on International C ..

34 minutes ago

Connect with Nature inspires, empowers and mentors ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.