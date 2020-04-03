UrduPoint.com
Islamic Affairs Department Announces ‘Social Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2020) As part of facilitating community contributions and donations to efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai has announced the ‘Social Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19’. The launch of the Fund seeks to support the fight against coronavirus in collaboration with government entities, charity associations and members of society.

The launch of the Fund, which coincides with the approach of Ramadan, allows members of society to pay their Zakat donation during the blessed month in the form of support for the fight against COVID-19. The Fund will help unify efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic and allow all members of society to contribute to emergency efforts.

Dr. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, said the department is keen to support preventive measures and contribute to efforts to combat the outbreak.

He said UAE society has demonstrated its commitment to humanitarian values through its actions during the crisis.

Al Shaibani also said the Department is the sole entity authorised to manage donations in liaison with the Command and Control Centre for Combating Coronavirus. The Fund aims to contribute towards medical treatment and equipment, and other efforts to ensure the health, safety and protection of the community.

He also said the main role of national establishments in the current period is to streamline efforts to fight the virus. The leadership has set an example for providing support to all members of society, both expatriates and residents, he added.

The launch of the Fund is part of the Department‘s commitment to supporting humanitarian and philanthropic work and helping provide medical support to people in need through partnerships with government entities and charities.

