FIA arrests bank fraud accused

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) held an accused involved in a bank fraud on Monday.

According to official sources, accused Hassan Raza was wanted by FIA in a Rs36.2 million bank fraud. He was arrested from Hasanpura, Faisalabad. Two co-accused in the case, Usman (Branch Manager) and Shahzad (Relationship Manager), are already in FIA custody. Accused Hassan Raza was also nominated in eight dacoities.