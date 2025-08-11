FIA Arrests Bank Fraud Accused
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) held an accused involved in a bank fraud on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) held an accused involved in a bank fraud on Monday.
According to official sources, accused Hassan Raza was wanted by FIA in a Rs36.2 million bank fraud. He was arrested from Hasanpura, Faisalabad. Two co-accused in the case, Usman (Branch Manager) and Shahzad (Relationship Manager), are already in FIA custody. Accused Hassan Raza was also nominated in eight dacoities.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler directs constructing of 'Social Care Complex'; new grant to help f ..
Egypt welcomes Australia's plan to recognise State of Palestine
312 dead, 740 injured in flash floods, torrential rains since June 26: NDMA
Seminar on Minorities Day
Sharjah Ruler directs employment of 700 citizens by 2025 end
Emirates NBD's zero-fee local equities trading reports more than AED5 billion in ..
UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza
FIA arrests bank fraud accused
Book, "The War That Changed Everything" launched in Islamabad
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,547 to record high
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
312 dead, 740 injured in flash floods, torrential rains since June 26: NDMA4 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Minorities Day4 minutes ago
-
National Assembly session continues under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship21 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Murree for 3 days, only families to be allowed to enter Mall Road and GPO Cho ..21 minutes ago
-
Health Dept partners with UNICEF, WFP for month long dietary diversity drive21 minutes ago
-
ASA welcomes ECC’s Rs 2 billion bailout for QAU31 minutes ago
-
August 11 reminds nation of Quaid's landmark speech about equal rights of minorities: CM31 minutes ago
-
Awards for outstanding decorations on independence day in Larkana31 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh marks National Day of Minorities at Governor House31 minutes ago
-
Special ceremony held to mark national minorities day41 minutes ago
-
26 held for profiteering41 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in 13 KP districts for chehlum of Imam Hussain41 minutes ago