WARSAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates – XRG), delivered a sensational performance in the final 12.5 km individual time trial in Poland today, capturing both the stage win and the overall general classification at the 82nd Tour de Pologne.

After a grueling week of racing across seven stages, including the mountainous queen stage to Bukowina Tatrzańska, McNulty entered the final day just seconds behind race leader Victor Langellotti (INEOS Grenadiers). In a masterful time trial around the Wieliczka Salt Mine, McNulty powered through the course in 14:31—a time 46 seconds faster than Langellotti—and secured the stage triumph.

The consistent showing from the entire team throughout the week was also rewarded with first prize in the team classification.

The victory of McNulty marks a successful week of stage racing for the Emirati squad, with Isaac Del Toro having claimed the overall GC at the Vuelta a Burgos in Spain yesterday.

The win tally for the team continues to grow, with 72 victories on the board so far this season.