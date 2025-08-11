UN Condems Killing Of Six Palestinian Journalists In Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 05:45 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) The UN human rights office (OHCHR) condemned the killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza after their tent was targeted by Israeli military forces, calling it a “grave breach of international humanitarian law.
”
“Israel must respect and protect all civilians, including journalists,” the office said in a post on social media, calling also for immediate, safe and unhindered access to Gaza for all media workers.
Since 7 October 2023, at least 242 Palestinian journalists have been killed in the conflict, the office reported.
