Open Menu

UN Condems Killing Of Six Palestinian Journalists In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 05:45 PM

UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) The UN human rights office (OHCHR) condemned the killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza after their tent was targeted by Israeli military forces, calling it a “grave breach of international humanitarian law.

“Israel must respect and protect all civilians, including journalists,” the office said in a post on social media, calling also for immediate, safe and unhindered access to Gaza for all media workers.

Since 7 October 2023, at least 242 Palestinian journalists have been killed in the conflict, the office reported.

Related Topics

United Nations Social Media Gaza October Post Media All

Recent Stories

UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists ..

UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza

1 minute ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..

1 hour ago
 ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz ..

ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..

1 hour ago
 PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,50 ..

PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points

2 hours ago
 UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League ..

UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations

2 hours ago
 ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive ..

ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development

2 hours ago
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advi ..

Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors ..

PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia

2 hours ago
 Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to relea ..

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global r ..

UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East