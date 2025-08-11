Book, "The War That Changed Everything" launched in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A highly anticipated new book, "The War That Changed Everything", co-authored by veteran journalist and former Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and international affairs scholar Ahmed Hassan Al-Arabi, was officially launched here on Monday.

The book contains startling revelations about the recent Pakistan-India tensions and provides a historical perspective on Indian state terrorism.

Speaking at the book launching ceremony, Murtaza Solangi welcomed dignitaries, including the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov and expressed Pakistan’s gratitude to Azerbaijan for its unwavering support during the crisis.

Solangi described the publication not as a personal or professional achievement, but as a documentation of courage, sacrifice, and national resilience. “This is not our story,” he said, “It’s a ledger of truth about 250 million brave people who stood firm in the face of deception.”

The book traces the events beginning with the Pahalgam massacre on April 22, 2025, where 26 tourists were killed in Kashmir—a tragedy quickly weaponized in political narratives. Solangi and co-author Ahmed Hassan argue that this incident was exploited to justify a broader agenda: framing Pakistan as the aggressor, demonizing Kashmiri dissent, and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. They present detailed evidence, from digital forensics to leaked files, exposing inconsistencies in the official Indian account, suggesting the crisis was manufactured to rally domestic support and deflect attention from internal challenges.

“This is not a counter-narrative,” Solangi asserted, “it is the narrative.” The book meticulously details the timeline, geopolitical consequences, and Pakistan’s strategic restraint, including the precision of Operation Bunyan Marsoos.

He emphasized that the book is not a rebuttal to the Indian propaganda but an excavation of the truth.

The co-author Ahmed Hassan Al-Arabi, described the book as a vital historical account of a conflict that reshaped not only Pakistan’s strategic posture but also regional and global dynamics. “We are not just talking about two countries,” he said, “we are talking about the lives of 2 billion people in South Asia.” The book details the events between May 6 and May 10, 2025 — a period marked by the most dangerous escalation between two nuclear-armed states, beginning with the Pahalgam false flag operation and culminating in Operation Bunyan Marsoos, which restored strategic deterrence.

Hassan emphasized that beyond military operations and geopolitical maneuvering, the book investigates the extremist ideology behind the crisis — Hindutva — which he said a militant, supremacist worldview driving India’s current political climate. He warned that the ideology, propagated by the RSS and supported by the BJP, poses not just a threat to Pakistan but to global peace, targeting religious minorities and promoting expansionist narratives such as ‘Akhand Bharat’. He drew historical parallels, noting that Pakistan’s founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had foreseen the dangers of such fascist forces, and argued that Pakistan remains a frontline defense against their rise.

“The tragedy of Pahalgam,” he said, “was not just an attack on civilians — it was an attack on truth itself.” Al-Arabi called on journalists, researchers, and global policymakers to confront the reality that Hindutva is not merely an internal Indian issue, but a transnational threat.

The guest speaker Muhammad Idrees Khan — a former journalist, PSP officer, and recipient of the Medal for Fighting Militancy — emphasized the book’s relevance for regions like North KP that have long been at the frontlines of conflict. Drawing from his own experience battling militancy in Swat, Kohat, and Bannu, he highlighted how the book's content resonates with the realities faced by people in these areas. “This book is not just well-written in terms of content, but its language and depth truly capture the complexity of modern warfare and propaganda,” he noted.

Khan, who also served as Deputy Commandant of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) and worked as a Public Security Advisor with the UN, stressed the need for communities in conflict-prone regions to read and reflect on the narrative presented. He commended the authors and organizers for their contribution in exposing what he called the “hegemonic spirit of war-mongering” driven by Indian propaganda.

Former Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan lauded the book as a timely and authoritative first draft of history. He emphasized the importance of documenting events so soon after the conflict, saying the authors have set a new benchmark by consolidating the narrative just three months after the war. "This is not just a book; it is a foundational text for future historians—written by us, about us, without waiting for foreign authors to tell our story,” he said.

Dastgir highlighted how the book reveals India’s post-war diplomatic and strategic setbacks, including the crumbling of its ambitions for regional dominance and global recognition. “From failed attempts to isolate Pakistan in international forums to punitive rhetoric from the West, the defeat exposed India's military limitations and punctured its self-image as a rising superpower,” he remarked. Citing Pakistan’s successful military coordination and firm diplomatic stance, he described the four-day conflict as a rare moment of national unity and an “unexpected expression of national power,” achieved in the midst of internal political strife and global skepticism.

He credited the book with capturing this turning point: a conflict that not only halted India’s ambitions but also repositioned Pakistan on the global stage. “This war—and this book—mark the beginning of a new narrative, where Pakistan is not merely reacting to aggression, but shaping the discourse of regional peace and strategic balance,” he concluded.

Renowned journalist Talat Hussain praised the book, described it as both a detailed chronicle and a reference guide. He highlighted the book’s depth, stating he had read all 98 pages and rigorously reviewed its over 500 citations. "This is not just commentary—it's a thoroughly sourced work, using credible, verifiable references, not surface-level material," he said. "For journalists like me, it’s a crucial resource that captures the chronology of a fast-moving and complex conflict."

Talat emphasized the book’s dual utility—as a factual record and an interpretive lens. “It creates a picture of how strategy, ideology, and propaganda converge—particularly the RSS-backed Hindutva doctrine and its broader regional implications,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests from political, media, and diplomatic circles, including Ambassador of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Khazar Farhadov, former federal minister Khurram Dastagir, and renowned journalist Talat Hussain, among others.