- Home
- Middle East
- Sharjah Ruler directs constructing of 'Social Care Complex'; new grant to help families in emirate l ..
Sharjah Ruler Directs Constructing Of 'Social Care Complex'; New Grant To Help Families In Emirate Live Better
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 06:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, recently announced plans to build a new "Social Care Complex" in the Al Ruwaidat area.
This complex will bring together several important facilities all in one place.
It will include a centre to protect and support women, a home for the elderly, a mental health facility, and a care home for children.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan has also announced a new grant to help families in the emirate live better.
This programme will provide financial assistance to 3,162 families with two or more members who are registered with the department. The goal is to help these families increase their monthly income to AED17,500, which is seen as a reasonable standard of living.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler directs constructing of 'Social Care Complex'; new grant to help f ..
Egypt welcomes Australia's plan to recognise State of Palestine
Sharjah Ruler directs employment of 700 citizens by 2025 end
Emirates NBD's zero-fee local equities trading reports more than AED5 billion in ..
UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,547 to record high
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
First batch of Sindh doctors arrives in China for Traditional Chinese Medicine T ..
Banks to remain closed on Thursday
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Ruler directs constructing of 'Social Care Complex'; new grant to help families in emirate l ..1 minute ago
-
Egypt welcomes Australia's plan to recognise State of Palestine1 minute ago
-
Sharjah Ruler directs employment of 700 citizens by 2025 end16 minutes ago
-
Emirates NBD's zero-fee local equities trading reports more than AED5 billion in customer trades16 minutes ago
-
UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza31 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tour de Pologne2 hours ago
-
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development2 hours ago
-
Shanghai unveils China’s first AI+elderly care centre showcasing 200 innovations for seniors2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day4 hours ago
-
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach4 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year4 hours ago
-
Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel against restricting international aid organisations5 hours ago