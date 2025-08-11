Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Directs Constructing Of 'Social Care Complex'; New Grant To Help Families In Emirate Live Better

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 06:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler directs constructing of 'Social Care Complex'; new grant to help families in emirate live better

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, recently announced plans to build a new "Social Care Complex" in the Al Ruwaidat area.

This complex will bring together several important facilities all in one place.

It will include a centre to protect and support women, a home for the elderly, a mental health facility, and a care home for children.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan has also announced a new grant to help families in the emirate live better.

This programme will provide financial assistance to 3,162 families with two or more members who are registered with the department. The goal is to help these families increase their monthly income to AED17,500, which is seen as a reasonable standard of living.

Related Topics

Sharjah Women All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs constructing of 'Social Care ..

Sharjah Ruler directs constructing of 'Social Care Complex'; new grant to help f ..

1 minute ago
 Egypt welcomes Australia's plan to recognise State ..

Egypt welcomes Australia's plan to recognise State of Palestine

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs employment of 700 citizens b ..

Sharjah Ruler directs employment of 700 citizens by 2025 end

16 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD's zero-fee local equities trading rep ..

Emirates NBD's zero-fee local equities trading reports more than AED5 billion in ..

16 minutes ago
 UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists ..

UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza

31 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

6 minutes ago
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,547 to r ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,547 to record high

6 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..

2 hours ago
 ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz ..

ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..

2 hours ago
 First batch of Sindh doctors arrives in China for ..

First batch of Sindh doctors arrives in China for Traditional Chinese Medicine T ..

6 minutes ago
 Banks to remain closed on Thursday

Banks to remain closed on Thursday

6 minutes ago
 PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,50 ..

PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East