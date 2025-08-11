Sharjah Ruler Directs Employment Of 700 Citizens By 2025 End
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has made an important announcement to ensure that 700 Emirati citizens will be hired in the emirate’s government by the end of 2025.
Additionally, H.H.
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed approved promotions for 1,523 employees within the government. These promotions, which include job advancements and special financial awards, will come at an annual expense of AED22 million.
Moreover, 254 employees who earned new qualifications, such as PhDs, Master’s, or Bachelor’s degrees, will have their statuses adjusted, costing AED8,420,803. The benefits for these employees will start from the time they obtained their new degrees.
