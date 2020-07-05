ITC launches new service offering installment payment plan for its fees and fines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, in Abu Dhabi, announced the launch of a new service that offers installment payment plan for its fees and fines. The service is part of DMT’s "easy payment plan" initiative that allows public and entities to use credit cards for payment in installments.

DMT has signed the agreement with First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic Bank to provide "easy payment plan" service.

According to the agreement, customers will be allowed to pay for fees and fines using credit cards without interest.

"The minimum amount of the due payment is AED 1000 and it does not exceed AED 150,000," ITC said, adding, "Customers can benefit from this initiative in paying for fees or fines related to ITC using their credit card that is issued by one of the mentioned banks and then decide on the installment plan period with the bank like one month, 3 months, 6 months, 9 months or 12 months."

"The payment can be done online using www.itc.gov.ae or Darb application," it further stated.

DMT is coordinating with other banks to expand the implementation of this service and benefit a larger group of customers.