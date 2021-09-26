Jafza, Dubai Courts launch first virtual court in Middle East to handle labour litigation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) The Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and the Dubai Courts has launched a Virtual Court to handle labour litigation involving companies operating within the free zone and their employees, as part of Jafza's efforts to establish excellence in its integrated business environment and digital ecosystem.

The court is equipped with a live broadcast system linked to the Dubai Courts, maintained under the highest levels of electronic security. Judges can also conduct hearings and adjudicate and access all details using an electronic link with Jafza’s digital labour contracts system and other related information to issue their verdicts.

The move follows a cooperation agreement signed in 2019, in the presence of Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the GDRFA in Dubai and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, to establish a labour court that uses live broadcasting technology to handle litigation involving companies operating from the free zone and its business units.

The Virtual Court, located in Jafza Building 14, is equipped with everything required for the litigation process, similar to traditional courthouses at the Dubai Courts’ headquarters. It is also supported by state-of-the-art cybersecurity systems, which enable judges, lawyers, companies and litigants to remain constantly connected.

"People first is our principle at DP World - UAE Region and at all of our economic clusters and free zones. It is a value instilled by our founding fathers and a key pillar of Jafza’s organisational excellence as a licensing authority and world-class business hub. Due to this well-established approach to protecting rights, our system has been recognised by international companies and professionals. This has given Jafza the reputation of being a model destination for conducting business, with more than 8,500 companies, employing nearly 130,000 people," said Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World – UAE Region and Jafza.

Chief Justice Jamal Al Jabri, Head of the Labour Court at the Dubai Courts, added, "Establishing a Virtual Court to handle labour litigation involving companies operating from the Jebel Ali Free Zone is a major step in developing the judicial system. This supports our ongoing efforts to meet the requirements of a rapidly changing world, therefore, complementing the existing integrated judicial service system. It will give workers access to justice and protect their rights, which are guaranteed by law. The new system also ensures comprehensive access to services and prompt legal justice, in line with Dubai Courts’ vision to become a pioneering and internationally distinguished court."