JAFZA registers nearly 40% growth in new customer registrations In H1 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) witnessed a robust new customer growth of nearly 40 percent year-on-year in H1 2021, taking the total number of companies in Jafza to over 8,700.

Some of the industry segments in Jafza observed a significant rise in figures, with Machinery and Equipment witnessing an increase of 188 per cent, Vehicle and Transport seeing a 100 per cent surge and Retail & General trading growing by 78 per cent.

As a major contributor to Dubai’s economy, Jafza is a leading source of FDI inflow into the emirate, accounting for 23.9 per cent of total foreign investment. The free zone generated trade worth $104.2 billion in 2020. These figures contribute 32 per cent of the total trade value of Dubai as of 2020.

Spurring economic progress in the UAE The free zone’s ideal location alongside the region’s largest deep-sea Jebel Ali Port, its multimodal connectivity and proximity to the Al Maktoum International Airport, the much-awaited Etihad Railway and key regional highways has proved to be a major attraction for companies. Additionally, Jebel Ali Port and Jafza’s combined capabilities and their collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai have contributed to the surge in business.

The Jebel Ali hub ensured all Expo-related cargo was brought into Dubai and handled safely and promptly.

Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World UAE & Jafza said: "Jafza plays an integral role in leading Dubai’s trade sector as a regional and global business and logistics hub of choice. We are proud of our achievements as they come at a time when the world economy is witnessing a slowdown. Most importantly, we owe our success, in part, to the proactive approach, innovative policies and stimulus packages by our wise leadership. Our achievement proves our grit and determination, showcasing our commitment to being at the forefront of Dubai and the UAE’s success story. The sustained growth of Jafza since its inception is an indication of its ability to leverage key market dynamics and create numerous opportunities for customers in the most challenging times."

As a specialised industrial, trading and logistics zone, Jafza is recognised as a dynamic base for a smart business community. The free zone offers unprecedented opportunities and market access to over 3.5 billion people, across varied sectors in the MEASA region.