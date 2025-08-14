Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free service

Open Menu

Published August 14, 2025

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Government of Punjab, in collaboration with Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) arranged a free double-decker bus service for schoolchildren to mark Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq victory in addition to turning the city tour into a colorful journey of history, culture and patriotism.

Under this initiative, students from Divisional Public school and various other public and private educational institutions were taken on an excursion across Faisalabad to familiarize the young generation with the city’s historical significance and true spirit of the national day.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Thursday that the specially decorated double-decker bus carried cheerful children through the city’s main roads and landmark sites.

It offered captivating views of Faisalabad adorned like a bride with dazzling lights, green-and-white flags and vibrant national colors in honor of the 78th Independence Day.

The children, waving national flags and chanting slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad”, filled the air with energy and enthusiasm.

The patriotic songs played throughout the ride further amplified the festive atmosphere, enveloping everyone in a sense of unity and love for the homeland, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, TDCP Operations Manager Zakir Hussain said the activity was aimed at promoting national cohesion and instilling a deep sense of pride in Pakistan among the youth.

He said that free bus service not only provided entertainment but also offered children an opportunity to witness the city’s beauty, heritage and ongoing development.

The students described the experience as unforgettable, saying the day would remain etched in their memories as one filled with both joy and pride.

They expressed gratitude to the Government of Punjab and the Tourism Department for organizing the event in such a unique way, turning Independence Day into an inspiring and memorable celebration.

